Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru's NICE road toll rate hiked by 11%; Check revised rates: Report

Bengaluru's NICE road toll rate hiked by 11%; Check revised rates: Report

ByYamini C S
Jun 30, 2023 04:49 PM IST

Those who frequent the NICE road in Bengaluru will now have to cough up additional charges as the toll prices have been increased by around 11%.

Those who frequent the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Limited (NICE) road in Bengaluru will now have to cough up additional charges as the toll prices have been increased by around 11 per cent across several sections, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The revised rates will come into effect starting Saturday, i.e., July 1.(Pralhad Joshi/Twitter)

The revised rates will come into effect starting Saturday, i.e., July 1. NICE issued a circular on Friday, in which it said inflated costs resulted in the hike in toll prices. Toll has been hiked for all types of vehicles including cars, two-wheelers, buses, trucks, light commercial vehicles and multi-axle vehicles.

ALSO READ | A winding road that looks like a flower vine in Karnataka. See minister's tweet

Here are the revised rates for the various sections:

  1. Hosur Road to Bannerghatta Road: 50 for cars and 25 for two-wheelers
  2. Bannerghatta Road to Kanakapura Road: 40 for cars and 15 for two-wheelers
  3. Kanakapura Road to Clover Leaf junction: 30 for cars and 10 for two-wheelers
  4. Clover Leaf junction to Mysuru Road: 25 for cars and 10 for two-wheelers
  5. Mysuru Road to Magadi Road: 55 for cars and 25 for two-wheelers
  6. Magadi Road to Tumakuru Road: 45 for cars and 15 for two-wheelers
  7. Link Road: 60 for cars and 20 for two-wheelers

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru road network toll
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP