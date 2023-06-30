Bengaluru's NICE road toll rate hiked by 11%; Check revised rates: Report

Those who frequent the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Limited (NICE) road in Bengaluru will now have to cough up additional charges as the toll prices have been increased by around 11 per cent across several sections, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The revised rates will come into effect starting Saturday, i.e., July 1.(Pralhad Joshi/Twitter)

The revised rates will come into effect starting Saturday, i.e., July 1. NICE issued a circular on Friday, in which it said inflated costs resulted in the hike in toll prices. Toll has been hiked for all types of vehicles including cars, two-wheelers, buses, trucks, light commercial vehicles and multi-axle vehicles.

Here are the revised rates for the various sections:

Hosur Road to Bannerghatta Road: ₹ 50 for cars and ₹ 25 for two-wheelers Bannerghatta Road to Kanakapura Road: ₹ 40 for cars and ₹ 15 for two-wheelers Kanakapura Road to Clover Leaf junction: ₹ 30 for cars and ₹ 10 for two-wheelers Clover Leaf junction to Mysuru Road: ₹ 25 for cars and ₹ 10 for two-wheelers Mysuru Road to Magadi Road: ₹ 55 for cars and ₹ 25 for two-wheelers Magadi Road to Tumakuru Road: ₹ 45 for cars and ₹ 15 for two-wheelers Link Road: ₹ 60 for cars and ₹ 20 for two-wheelers

