Bengaluru's Pheonix Mall of Asia and authorities to tackle traffic together: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 06, 2024 04:46 PM IST

Mall management agrees to change blowers and exhausters to address noise pollution

Karnataka High Court on Friday asked the authorities of Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia to cooperate with the authorities in managing traffic around the mall. The court also asked the stakeholders to devise a solution to the noise issue disturbing the residents around the mall.

Bengaluru's Pheonix Mall of Asia and authorities to tackle traffic together(X/@DrBhaskarRaj)
According to a report in The Times of India, Justice M Nagaprasanna posted the petition on January 30 after additional advocate-general Vikram Huilgol submitted proceedings with long-term and short-term solutions to solve traffic issues near the mall.

The mall is advised to change the auto/cab pick-up point from the current location as it turned out to be one of the primary reasons for the traffic congestion. The mall is also asked to move the vehicle checking point from the entry gate to near ramp entry. The traffic circulation plan is also to be implemented on an experimental basis and these short-term solutions must come into place in the next 1-2 months.

The mall management also conveyed that it would change the blowers and exhausters as they are creating noise higher than the permissible limits.

Phoenix Mall of Asia moved to the high court last week, challenging the Bengaluru police department, which ordered the mall to stay shut until January 15, citing traffic reasons. Karnataka High Court recorded the submission of the mall and the police that deliberations would be held to sort out the issue and arrive at an amicable solution. Inadequate parking and public disturbance are the main reasons for Bengaluru police to serve notices to the new mall.

