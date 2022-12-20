Bizman’s two staffers killed; 5L, gold stolen: Police

A group of miscreants allegedly broke into the house of a businessman in Bengaluru’s Koramangala and killed two of his household staff before decamping with cash worth ₹5 lakh and gold ornaments, police said on Monday.

The purported incident took place at Block 6 on Sunday evening when the businessman, Rajagopal Reddy, and his family were not at home. Reddy and his kin were away since Saturday to attend a function elsewhere.

The deceased were identified as Kariyappa (45), a worker from Davangere, and Bahaddur (28) from Assam who worked as a security guard.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (south east) CK Baba said the accused reportedly gagged Bahaddur, tied his limbs and threw him in a sump. Kariyappa, who was asleep, was reportedly smothered to death, the officer said.

“Only Kariyappa and Bahaddur were present at home. After Reddy’s calls to Kariyappa went unanswered on Sunday morning, he asked his housekeeping staff to go and check what happened. The staff found Kariyappa dead,” he said.

After a police team rushed to the spot, they found the guard missing. Police initially suspected Bahaddur to be behind the murder and began searching for him, the DCP said.

On Sunday evening, Bahaddur’s body was found in the sump, he added.

The officer said that according to the family, the robbers took away ₹5 lakh and gold ornaments weighing more than 100 grams.

“Special teams have been formed to trace the accused,” he said, adding that police suspect the role of someone who was familiar with the Reddy family and their whereabouts.

Kariyappa was working at Reddy’s house for the last 30 years while Bahaddur joined as a security guard two years ago.