BJP dedicated towards advancement of tribal people, says JP Nadda at Ballari rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party is “dedicated to the advancement of tribal society in the country,” said party chief president JP Nadda on Sunday while addressing a huge rally and public meeting of Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Ballari region of Karnataka.

Nadda said, “In this political era, the demands of the people belonging to Dalit, Valmiki and tribal groups are being served by the national government...We are ready to help the tribal sisters and brothers in whatever manner we can.”

Taking a dig at the Congress, Nadda said that for 70 years, the tribal people were not given equal representation in the country. “For 70 years nobody else other than BJP ever cared for tribal people in the country or gave them equal representation. Today BJP made a tribal woman President of India for the very first time,” Nadda said.

The ruling BJP last month had issued an ordinance to enhance the reservation of STs from 3 to 7% and the SCs from 15 to 17% besides announcing a slew of welfare measures.

“Our government marched ahead with a commitment to increase the reservation. This is a gift from our government to the SC/STs,” chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had said at that time.

The ordinance is aimed at providing reservations in educational institutions and in the state services for the persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

On the other hand, Congress through its Bharat Jodo Yatra is taking along the SC/STs to strengthen its party. Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also addressed a rally in Ballari.

Addressing the rally, Bommai hit out at Leader of Opposition and Ahinda leader Siddaramaiah, saying that the BJP has stood by the SC/ST community in the state.

“This is a convention to bring in change. We are working on the path laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Buddha, Basava, Valmiki inspired me to increase SC/ST reservation in Karnataka,” Bommai said.

“What did Congress do in 60 years? It had made SC/STs a vote bank and did nothing for the community. They said without Congress, the SC/ST community will not progress. Siddaramaiah, come see the SC/STs who are with us here today. This is the real Ahinda programme,” Bommai said.