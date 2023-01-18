BJP leader claims Cong is distributing cookers, grinders to woo voters in Karnataka: Report

Karnataka BJP leader Dhananjay Jadhav has claimed the Congress is handing out mixer-grinders and other household appliances to woo women voters ahead of Assembly polls due later this year. Allegations have been levelled against Congress' Lakshmi Hebbalkar - Jadhav's rival from the Belagavi (rural) seat.

Pictures of non-stick pans, cookers and mixer-grinders wrapped in plastic have been circulated online on social media, but Hindustan Times has not been able, so far, to independently verify the BJP leader's allegations.

Pictures were also shared by Jadhav, a News18 report said.

Jadhav also claimed that Congress workers were taking 'promises' from the public that they would vote for the opposition party in return for these items.

Several Twitter users have shared these pictures.

"Gift politics in Karnataka ahead of assembly polls. Cooker and non-stick tawa allegedly gifted by Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar's workers to woo women voters in poll bound state…" one account tweeted.

The Karnataka Congress has not yet responded to the allegations.

Karnataka will vote in April-May. The Congress has promised to provide 200 units of free power per month to each household and ₹2,000 per month to all housewives as it bids to return to power in the southern state.

The Congress is also busy with the Prajadhwani Yatra launched on January 11 in Belagavi, which is meant to highlight 'failures of the BJP' in the southern state.

