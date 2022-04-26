BJP legislator slams govt over call to boycott Muslim jewellers

A day after right-wing group Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik gave a call to boycott Muslim jewellers on Akshaya Tritiya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, AH Vishwanath, on Monday lashed out at the chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai-led government for not putting an end to “extra-constitutional forces” running riot in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Is this Muthalik’s government? An RSS or VHP government? (The) government should be for the welfare of the people. Who is running this government? Is Muthalik running this government? This is an insult to democracy and state. Who gave them powers? The chief minister should intervene and put an end to all this and should put administration back on track,” Vishwanath said.

The Upper House member of the state legislature said that the CM should not allow people like Muthalik to polarise the population.

“We have a lot of regard for Basavaraj Bommai. But if you give those (right-wing) groups opportunities. They (right-wing groups) have not faced any elections or held any administrative post but have only survived by disturbing peace of society and these extra constitutional forces are working in the state. Who should be shameful?” the BJP legislator added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The reason for this is a few Muslim organisations and they are provoked by the Congress, which has added to the problem just like hijab incident. Siddaramaiah wants to bulldoze out Sangh Parivar. Congress had celebrated Tipu (Sultan) Jayanti and because of such actions, these kind of incidents are going up. The BJP does not wish to come to power with such issues and instead on development,” MP Renukacharya, political secretary to the chief minister and BJP legislator said.