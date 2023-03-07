BJP workers celebrate after Channagiri MLA gets interim anticipatory bail| VIDEO

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Tuesday celebrated Karnataka high court's decision to grant interim anticipatory bail to Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa - who is the main accused in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) contract scam. Virupakshappa was absconding since the last five days after his son Prashant Madal was arrested in a bribery case. Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa was welcomed by BJP workers as he was granted interim anticipatory bail by Karnataka HC.(ANI)

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the BJP workers can be seen welcoming Virupakshappa who is in a car. The party workers can also be seen with BJP flags and raising slogans.

Virupakshappa's son - who is the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board - was arrested by the Lokayukta police on March 2 after he was caught taking a bribe of ₹40 lakh on behalf of his father. Earlier this month, the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta also raided his residence and recovered ₹6 crore cash.

After his son's arrest, Virupakshappa also resigned as the chairman of KSDL. In his resignation letter to CM Basavaraj Bommai, the Channagiri MLA said that it is purely a “conspiracy”.

"I do not have any connection with the money that Lokayukta seized. But taking moral responsibility for whatever happened, I submit my resignation as a chairman of KSDL,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Bommai had said, “Our government does not spare anyone who is involved in corruption, irrespective of their parties. The Lokayukta body in the state was closed by the Congress government and we re-launched it after coming to power. Many Congress leaders escaped from it, and this is our war against corruption.”