Brace for more Bengaluru rain: IMD warns of thundershowers, traffic snarls

Bengaluru residents may need to keep their umbrellas and patience handy for another day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of light to moderate rain and thundershowers across Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, warning of possible waterlogging, tree falls, and traffic delays. According to the IMD bulletin, similar weather conditions are expected across several southern and central Karnataka districts, including Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, and Tumakuru. (Also Read: Karnataka government employee removed from duty for participating in RSS event)

“Heavy rain and thundershowers with gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely at one or two places over Shivamogga, Vijayanagara, Ballari, Chitradurga, and Davanagere,” the bulletin noted. The IMD has also advised commuters to anticipate disruptions in traffic due to waterlogging and falling trees, urging them to plan travel accordingly and follow local police advisories. Rain is expected to intensify along the coast later this week. On Friday, heavy rain and thundershowers with gusty winds are likely in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Udupi and Uttara Kannada could see further downpours on Saturday, while Dakshina Kannada is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall. Meanwhile, several stretches in Bengaluru have already reported traffic congestion due to fallen trees and ongoing infrastructure work. The Bengaluru traffic police have advised motorists to avoid Ali Asker Road towards Cunningham Road, which remains closed due to a tree fall, and to instead use Infantry Road.

The RC Pura–Ramachandrapura stretch has also been closed for the same reason. Authorities have further announced that Panathur Main Road will remain shut until October 31 for maintenance. Ongoing metro station work near Karthik Nagar is also expected to slow traffic between Mahadevapura and Marathahalli. Commuters have been advised to start early to avoid delays.