Karnataka government employee removed from duty for participating in RSS event

The Karnataka government has relieved an assistant cook at a hostel run by the Backward Classes Welfare Department after he allegedly participated in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march.

The decision came following a complaint received via WhatsApp on October 20 regarding Pramod Kumar, who works at the Pre-Matric Boys Hostel in Basavakalyana through external resources, news agency PTI reported.

The complaint prompted the Basavakalyana Taluk Backward Classes Welfare Officer to recommend his removal to the office of the Secretary/Chief Administrative Officer of the Bidar District Labour Services Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

(Also Read: Viral video shows Karnataka teacher beating class 3 student over phone call to grandmother, arrested)

According to the official letter, “Pramod Kumar is working as an assistant cook at Pre-Matric Boys Hostel, Basavakalyana, through external resources. Permanent/external staff receiving a government salary are prohibited from participating in any organisations as per the law.”

The letter added, “Pramod Kumar has been released from duty on October 21 morning to the office of the Secretary/Chief Administrative Officer, Bidar District Labour Services Multipurpose Cooperative Society.”

This move follows a similar action last week when the government suspended Panchayat Development Officer Praveen Kumar K P for attending the RSS centenary celebration at Lingsugur in Raichur.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge had earlier written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging strict disciplinary action against government employees linked to the RSS. Kharge cited the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, which bar government employees from holding membership in or attending events of organisations with political affiliations.

Speaking on the issue, Minister Kharge emphasised the importance of maintaining the neutrality of government staff: “Government employees must uphold the law and refrain from involvement in organisations with political affiliations. Actions such as these undermine public trust and the principles of impartial administration.”

The state government’s swift action signals its intent to ensure compliance with service rules and prevent employees from engaging in politically-affiliated activities during their tenure.

(With PTI inputs)

(Also Read: 'Will not contest 2028 polls': Yathindra Siddaramaiah says father in final phase of politics, backs Jarkiholi)