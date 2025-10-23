Edit Profile
    Viral video shows Karnataka teacher beating class 3 student over phone call to grandmother, arrested

    Published on: Oct 23, 2025 10:36 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The incident came to light following the circulation of a shocking video on social media. (X/@ambedkariteIND)
    The incident came to light following the circulation of a shocking video on social media. (X/@ambedkariteIND)

    Following the attack, the student left the school after obtaining a Transfer Certificate.

    Chitradurga district in Karnataka has witnessed public outrage after a teacher was arrested for allegedly assaulting a student at Shreeguru Thipperudraswamy’s residential Veda school in Nayakanahatti.

    The incident came to light following the circulation of a shocking video on social media, showing the teacher violently thrashing the child for using another person’s mobile phone to call his grandmother, India Today reported.

    Watch the video here:

    Trigger Warning: The following video contains scenes of a child being physically assaulted, which may be distressing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

    The accused, identified as Veeresh Hiremath, reportedly ignored the student’s pleas for mercy as the assault continued. Although the incident occurred eight months ago, it was only recently exposed online. Following the attack, the student left the school after obtaining a Transfer Certificate. Nayakanahatti Police have now arrested the teacher.

    SP Ranjith Kumar of Chitradurga confirmed the arrest according to the publication, stating, “The teacher has been arrested in Kalaburagi. A complaint was filed after the video went viral. Veeresh Nanna will be produced in court. Further details will be shared after investigation.”

    In a separate case, authorities have also taken action against a private school in Sunkadakatte, Magadi Road, where a Class 5 student was allegedly beaten and confined in a room on October 14. The child’s mother alleged that the principal, Rakesh Kumar, and a teacher, Chandrika, assaulted her son using a PVC pipe and locked him inside until late evening.

    Police questioned the principal, who later secured bail. Officers reported that he admitted to physically punishing the child, allegedly over issues related to irregular attendance.

    These incidents have sparked renewed debate over corporal punishment in schools and the need for stricter oversight of educational institutions in Karnataka.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

