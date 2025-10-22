Doctor wanted to spend private time with me in hotel: 21-year-old woman in Bengaluru patient sexual assault case

A 56-year-old dermatologist was arrested for sexually harassing a 21-year-old woman at a private clinic in Bengaluru, where she had gone for a consultation.

The incident occurred on October 18 around 7:30 pm, when the woman visited Dr Praveen for treatment of a skin infection.

The doctor allegedly misbehaved with her physically and sexually during the consultation, according to the complaint.

Reportedly, the doctor touched her inappropriately under the pretext of examining skin infection. She stated that he hugged and kissed her several times and made unwanted gestures despite her repeated objections.

The woman further alleged that the doctor forced her to undress, claiming it was part of the examination. He then reportedly suggested they book a hotel room to spend time together in private.

“He spoke to me for about 30 minutes, hugged me under the pretext of conversation, and touched me inappropriately,” the victim was quoted as saying in the FIR by a PTI report.

"Usually, my father accompanies me for treatment, but since he was busy with work this time, I went alone. Taking advantage of this situation, the doctor harassed me," the FIR added.

A case has been registered at Ashok Nagar police station under Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



In a separate news, a Class 10 student from a private residential school in Bengaluru has accused senior students of sexually harassing and ragging him inside the school hostel, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s parents at Bannerghatta police station on September 8, the student alleged that the hostel warden not only failed to intervene but also “encouraged the ragging and harassment.” Allegations have also been levelled against the school principal, which police said are currently being verified.

