'Will not contest 2028 polls': Yathindra Siddaramaiah says father in final phase of politics, backs Jarkiholi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, has stirred speculation about the Congress party’s future leadership in the state after remarking that his father is in the “final phase” of his political career and should mentor Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

Speaking at an event in Kappalaguddi, Yathindra said Siddaramaiah would not contest the 2028 elections and emphasised the need for leaders with progressive and secular ideals to take the movement forward. “My father said he will not contest the 2028 elections. After that, there are many politicians who follow the secular Congress ideology. Let Satish Jarkiholi lead them. He is among those who consistently engage in ideological politics,” he said according to ANI.

Yathindra further asserted that Jarkiholi is capable of stepping into his father’s role in the party. “Satish Jarkiholi definitely has the power to fill his position. After my father retires from politics, he is one of the few leaders who can take on that responsibility. Satish Jarkiholi is the next CM,” he said.

Reiterating that Karnataka needs leaders rooted in progressive principles, Yathindra added, “Our state needs leaders with progressive values. Satish Jarkiholi has already taken on this responsibility and will lead by example.”

Amid growing political chatter over his remarks, Yathindra later clarified that his comments were not intended to suggest an imminent leadership change. “There is no question of any change in leadership. No such discussion has taken place in the party. The decision will be made by MLAs and the high command. For now, there is no discussion about changing the Chief Minister,” he clarified.

Earlier in Tumakuru, Yathindra also dismissed rumours that Siddaramaiah might step down after the Bihar elections. “There is talk about a change in CM after the Bihar elections. All that is false. If any change happens, it will be decided by the high command and the MLAs. I am confident that Siddaramaiah will complete five years as Chief Minister,” he told reporters.

