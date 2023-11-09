Branding Karnataka as a global innovation hub is a priority, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Rebuilding talent to suit the current growing trends, providing better infrastructure facilities, improving the ease of doing business and branding Karnataka as a global innovation hub are some of the priorities of the Karnataka government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday.

Citing Karnataka's ‘Top Achiever' rank in ease of doing business (EoDB) in the country in 2022, he said the government is focused on building a conducive environment and introducing pro-industry policies to attract investment, talent and opportunities to Karnataka. Speaking after inaugurating the new Philips India Innovation Campus here, he said the government wants industries to see the state as a hub that has an "end-to-end ecosystem" for innovating and growing their businesses.

"Our pro-business policies reflect our dedication to simplify regulatory processes….", he said. “We have policies and initiatives to support and drive this agenda. Karnataka is the first state to come up with sector specific policies in Startup, IT, AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comic), Biotechnology and ESDM (electronics system design and manufacturing),” he added.

The chief minister said Karnataka has emerged as a hub for healthcare in India, boasting a robust ecosystem of research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers.

The state's strong emphasis on research and innovation has fueled the growth of this sector, making it a significant contributor to the state's economy, Siddaramaiah said.

Highlighting that Karnataka has a number of renowned medical education and research institutions like Indian Institute of Science, the National Centre for Biological Sciences, and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, which produce a large number of qualified healthcare professionals, the CM said, “Karnataka is home to several healthcare companies using cutting-edge technologies that are working towards revolutionising the global healthcare industry.”

“The startup ecosystem in Karnataka includes numerous healthcare and life sciences startups working on innovative solutions. These startups focus on areas such as digital health, personalised medicine, and novel drug discovery,” he said. Talking about the new Philips India Innovation Campus here, Siddaramaiah described the company as a digital powerhouse focused on building healthcare solutions that improve lives and the wellbeing of people globally.

“The company is working on innovative health technologies aimed at improving patient experiences, achieving better health outcomes, improving staff experiences, and lowering the cost of care,” the CM added.

