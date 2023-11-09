24 TMC Cauvery water to be reserved for city, says Karnataka govt

The state government has issued an official orderdirecting the Bengaluru water supply and sewerage board (BWSSB) to annually reserve 24 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Cauvery water to address the drinking water requirement of Bengaluru and its surrounding areas, said deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Karnataka government has issued orders to BWSSB to annually reserve 24 TMC of Cauvery water for Bengaluru, says Shivakumar. (PTI)

While addressing a press briefing at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, Shivakumar said, “In 2018, the Supreme Court mandated the allocation of 24 TMC of water for drinking water purposes in Bengaluru. However, there has been no substantial action taken in this regard thus far. Originally, a lesser amount was prescribed, but now we are making use of the remaining six TMC to ensure a total of 24 TMC is allocated for drinking purposes.”

The Dy CM also said that the Congress government has brought up the Mekedatu project issue during the 89th meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). He expressed confidence that the matter would be discussed comprehensively in the upcoming meeting, with government officials entrusted to handle the proceedings.

He said the government’s intent is to seek permission from both the Authority and the apex court to proceed with the Mekedatu project. This project is seen as crucial in addressing water shortages during distressful years for both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as exemplified by the current year. “We have been promised that it will be taken up at the next meeting for a detailed discussion. Our officials will handle it,’’ he said.

Shivakumar underlined the potential benefits of the Mekedatu project for Tamil Nadu, explaining that it could save surplus water from flowing into the Arabian Sea. He added that the government would present a detailed presentation during the Authority’s meeting to support their case.

When questioned about potential objections from Tamil Nadu regarding Karnataka’s decision to reserve 24 TMC of Cauvery water for Bengaluru’s drinking water, Shivakumar pointed to the top court’s clear directive that prioritises drinking water. He said,“Should any objections arise, we will not relinquish our rights and will safeguard the interests of our state.” He further emphasized their commitment to ensure that the required 24 TMCFT of water is stored in the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir or any other suitable location within the Cauvery basin.

Regarding Tamil Nadu’s demand for Cauvery water even in distress situations, Shivakumar said that it is unacceptable, given the complete cessation of inflow into the KRS reservoir. “We will do our best to convince all parties about the benefits,’’ he said.

“We urge the granting of permission to initiate the Mekedatu scheme. This project will aid in managing water resources during times of distress, and Tamil Nadu will also gain significantly from the project. We will provide a comprehensive demonstration to present all relevant data in front of the Authority,” he told reporters.

When asked if Tamil Nadu would object to using 24 TMC water for Bengaluru, he said, “Drinking water is our first priority, we are following the order given by the Supreme Court. Let them raise any objection, why should we give up our rights? We are now following the order given earlier. We have given life to the order given by the Supreme Court, we will reserve this amount of water in KRS or any part of the Cauvery basin, whichever is suitable.”

