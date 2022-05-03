Cab shortage in Bengaluru? Why you are seeing fewer Ola, Ubers on the road

As more and more people shift to working from office, demand for the two biggest ride-hailing apps in Bengaluru, Ola and Uber, is growing everyday. However employees are finding it harder and harder to secure a ride in the first try.

Tanveer Pasha, the president of Ola and Uber drivers’ association in Bengaluru, told The Indian Express that only around 30,000 cabs are on the roads today as compared to the 1 lakh-odd cabs that were in the city during the pre-COVID times.

A user took to Twitter to express frustration and wrote, "@Olacabs @Uber din ka kitna kama leta ho cab ride cancel karkey? Is the new question people are asking prospective eligible bachelors driving cabs for a living in Bengaluru. #ubercancelculture #woke #mujhegharjanahai #nahibateyagadroplocation"

@Olacabs @Uber, din ka kitna kama leta ho cab ride cancel karkey?.... Is the new questions people are asking prospective eligible bachelors driving cabs for living in Bengaluru. #ubercancelculture #woke #mujhegharjanahai #nahibateyagadroplocation — Ravi Thakur (@thakurravi9) May 1, 2022

According to Pasha, over half the cabbies that worked for the ride hailing apps in the city went to their hometowns in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and haven't come back due to the high commissions they have to pay the aggregators per ride. This commission reportedly is about 30%. Combined with the soaring fuel prices, drivers are preferring not to come back to the city.

Bengaluru's cost of living is also on the rise with inflation. Many cab drivers have therefore sold off their cars because they are unable to pay the EMIs, Pasha said. Cabbies from various cities like Kolkata, New Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad and Bengaluru decided to start adopting a ‘no AC’ policy to save fuel.

Cab drivers demanded extra fare from passengers to turn on the AC in the blistering heat of last month even though they booked a ‘prime’ ride. Uber then went ahead and raised ride fares in the silicon valley by 10% to help their drivers, while Ola was also contemplating the same.