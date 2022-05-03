Cab shortage in Bengaluru? Why you are seeing fewer Ola, Ubers on the road
As more and more people shift to working from office, demand for the two biggest ride-hailing apps in Bengaluru, Ola and Uber, is growing everyday. However employees are finding it harder and harder to secure a ride in the first try.
Tanveer Pasha, the president of Ola and Uber drivers’ association in Bengaluru, told The Indian Express that only around 30,000 cabs are on the roads today as compared to the 1 lakh-odd cabs that were in the city during the pre-COVID times.
A user took to Twitter to express frustration and wrote, "@Olacabs @Uber din ka kitna kama leta ho cab ride cancel karkey? Is the new question people are asking prospective eligible bachelors driving cabs for a living in Bengaluru. #ubercancelculture #woke #mujhegharjanahai #nahibateyagadroplocation"
According to Pasha, over half the cabbies that worked for the ride hailing apps in the city went to their hometowns in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and haven't come back due to the high commissions they have to pay the aggregators per ride. This commission reportedly is about 30%. Combined with the soaring fuel prices, drivers are preferring not to come back to the city.
Bengaluru's cost of living is also on the rise with inflation. Many cab drivers have therefore sold off their cars because they are unable to pay the EMIs, Pasha said. Cabbies from various cities like Kolkata, New Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad and Bengaluru decided to start adopting a ‘no AC’ policy to save fuel.
Cab drivers demanded extra fare from passengers to turn on the AC in the blistering heat of last month even though they booked a ‘prime’ ride. Uber then went ahead and raised ride fares in the silicon valley by 10% to help their drivers, while Ola was also contemplating the same.
-
Anything can be planted in Punjab’s fertile land but not hate: Mann
In a stern warning to anti-social elements trying to disturb peace and harmony of the state, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that there was no place for hatred in Punjab.
-
Amrapali, Bengaluru girl who gave Basava Vachans a folk-rock flavour
A 25 years old singer-songwriter from Bengaluru, Amrapali Shindhe, is fast emerging as a youth icon from namma city with an unmatched voice, command over notes and an enchanting persona that she left singing sensation Kylie Minogue spellbound. The young singer recently won the 'International Icon' Season 2, where she was judged by Kylie and will now get an opportunity to perform in an album with her. Her genres include Soul, jazz, pop, and rock.
-
Curfew in 10 Jodhpur areas after fresh violence; Gehlot sends in top officials
Curfew was imposed in several localities of Rajasthan's Jodhpur after communal tension first erupted in the Jalori Gate area over raising a religious flag ahead of Eid late on Monday and spread to some neighbouring areas on Tuesday. The areas where restrictions have been imposed are under police stations: Udaymandir, Sadar Kotwali, Sadar Bazar, Nagauri Gate, Khandafalsa, Pratapnagar, Pratapnagar Sadar, Dev Nagar, Soorsagar and Sardarpura.
-
Ludhiana police release wanted poster of LIP chief Simarjeet Bains in rape case
Three weeks after Lok Insaaf Party chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains was declared a proclaimed offender, the Ludhiana police on Tuesday released Bains' posters as a wanted accused in a case of rape. Apart from Bains, the police have released posters of his brothers Karamjeet Singh Bains and Paramjeet Singh Bains, and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur, who are co-accused in the case.
-
Sidhu ducks queries on complaint against him for anti-party activities
A day after the letter by All India Congress Committee Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary's to party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking disciplinary action against Navjot Singh Sidhu for trying to “portray himself above the party”, the former state unit chief went about his public activities as usual but evaded queries on the move against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics