News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Carpooling banned in Bengaluru, fine of up to 10,000 can be levied. More details

Carpooling banned in Bengaluru, fine of up to 10,000 can be levied. More details

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Oct 01, 2023 11:55 AM IST

Bengaluru carpool ban: The decision is said to be taken after the government received complaints from taxi driver associations.

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that carpooling in Bengaluru is banned and advised passengers not to take rides from the carpooling apps. The decision is said to be taken after the government received complaints from taxi driver associations.

Carpooling banned in Bengaluru, fine up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 can be levied. More details
Carpooling banned in Bengaluru, fine up to 10,000 can be levied. More details

Also Read - Ola goes all electric, restarts bike taxi services with S1 scooters in Bengaluru

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The transport department of Karnataka termed using whiteboard vehicles for commercial commute purposes as ‘illegal’ and said that a fine can be levied ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 if anyone is found operating the carpooling services. Ride-hailing apps like BlaBla Car, Quickride, Rideshare, Commute Easy, and Carpool Adda have been running carpool services for those who want to share their ride with others for a certain amount of money.

Carpooling used to be considered as one of the factors to reduce the number of vehicles on Bengaluru roads during peak hours and many IT employees use these services to commute to work from their homes. However, the taxi associations said that the carpooling services are affecting their daily earnings and submitted a demand to the government to take action against them. The taxi associations and the autorickshaw drivers' union recently conducted a Bengaluru bandh and submitted a list of demands to Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy. Banning bike taxis is another major demand of the autorickshaw drivers and the minister said that it will be considered after going through the legal possibilities.

Bengaluru has the highest traffic density for any major city in the country. A city with a population of 11 million, Bengaluru has close to 12.5 million vehicles, which means a vehicle for every person living in the city.

The recent traffic gridlock has left many commuters on roads for hours on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road, which houses many IT parks and global investments. Bengaluru traffic police are already planning to take measures to reduce the frequent congestion on the ORR stretch.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out