Bengaluru, The Directorate of Census Operations in Karnataka has urged wider public participation in the upcoming Census of India 2027, particularly during the Phase-I house listing operations and self-enumeration process, stressing the need for accurate and complete information from citizens. Census Operations Directorate urges wider public participation in enumeration

In a communication addressed to the Additional Director General, Public Information Bureau, Director of Census Operations and Chief Principal Census Officer Ramachandran R requested him to create awareness among the general public through media.

He appealed to the officials to encourage active participation of the general public in the Census of India 2027 and the Self-Enumeration process.

He emphasised on the importance of providing correct and complete information to the enumerators during their household visits.

According to the press note, Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases, with Phase I - Houselisting and Housing Census - scheduled in Karnataka from April 16 to May 15, 2026.

A Self-Enumeration window will be open from April 1 to 15 ahead of field operations.

The exercise will collect detailed data on housing conditions, amenities, and household assets during Phase-I, while Phase-II - Population Enumeration - scheduled for February 2027, will capture demographic and socio-economic details of individuals.

Census 2027 represents a paradigmatic shift as India's first digital Census, with data collection to be carried out through mobile applications under a "Bring Your Own Device " framework, alongside a dedicated self-enumeration web portal, the press release said.

Reassuring citizens on privacy, it underlined, "Personal information provided during the Census is fully protected by law and is kept strictly confidential."

It added that such data is not shared with any government department, private agency, or even courts of law.

The Directorate said the data generated from the Census would form a critical foundation for evidence-based policymaking and help governments design development programmes and welfare schemes, while ensuring equitable resource allocation across sectors.

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