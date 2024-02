‘Chalo Delhi’: Why is Karnataka Congress protesting against Centre today?

The ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest has been called in Delhi's Jantar Mantar by Karnataka Congress leaders against the Central leadership today over issues such as reduced tax devolution and unproportionate resource distribution, among others. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with state deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Let's take a deep dive as to why the Siddaramaiah-led government is protesting: