Bengaluru, Sept 8 Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday made an early-morning visit to the Yeshwanthpur MC Yard here, interacting with farmers, traders and 'hamaals' to understand their problems first-hand.

CM Shivakumar visits Yeshwanthpur APMC Yard; interacts with farmers, workers

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Arriving at around 6 am, Shivakumar went around the potato, onion, ginger and garlic markets, speaking to farmers, traders, intermediaries and labourers.

He enquired about the produce, profits, commissions, transportation and deductions at the MC, while also inspecting facilities at the yard.

"I came here at 6 am. I have seen the farmers, the vehicles coming from outside, and where all the vehicles have come from. I observed the entire market here - the potato, onion, ginger and garlic markets, the Asian wholesale market," Shivakumar told reporters.

The CM sat on onion sacks while speaking to farmers and traders and later joined the workers for breakfast. He also had coffee with them and personally checked the bathrooms at the market.

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{{^usCountry}} "I spoke to the farmers. I spoke to the traders. I also spoke to the intermediaries here. I spoke to the women who are working as labourers. I had breakfast here as well. I saw the bathrooms and had coffee," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I spoke to the farmers. I spoke to the traders. I also spoke to the intermediaries here. I spoke to the women who are working as labourers. I had breakfast here as well. I saw the bathrooms and had coffee," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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During his interaction with potato growers, Shivakumar asked about their annual production, the source of the produce and the commission they paid.

Farmers told him that a two per cent commission was charged in some transactions, while another worker mentioned a commission of 60 paise per kg.

He also sought to know about the difficulties faced by farmers in markets outside Bengaluru.

"The farmers also told me about the kind of injustice taking place in the markets in Vijayapura, Gulbarga and other places, and why they are bringing their produce to Bengaluru to sell it," he said.

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"I also asked how much commission they are paying here and how much is being deducted by the MC. I am not going to speak about all that now, but they have told me everything," Shivakumar added.

The chief minister joined the workers for breakfast and spoke to them about their livelihood, house rent, electricity bills and government benefits.

One worker told him that he had never sat and spoken so closely with a Chief Minister before.

"For us farmers, this is the first time. Sitting with the Chief Minister, joking around and having tea. I am 60 years old. I have never sat with any Chief Minister like this," the worker said.

Shivakumar's interaction with the farmers and hamaals unfolded amid the bustle of the wholesale market, with onion sacks serving as his makeshift seat as he continued questioning them about their earnings, commissions and day-to-day difficulties.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.