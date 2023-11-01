CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to hold competitive exams in Kannada during Rajyotsava celebrations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged the central leadership to hold competitive exams for central government jobs in the regional language Kannada as well. He was speaking at the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations held today in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during celebrations of 'Karnataka Rajyotsava' at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.(PTI)

CM Siddaramaiah opposed conducting all of them in Hindi and English alone, and said he would write to Narendra Modi and seek a revision in regulations to conduct these examinations.

"Shivaji Nagar MLA Rizwan Arshad has rightly said that the Central government conducts the exams only in Hindi and English. We need to oppose it. Our children will write the exams in the language they know. I will request our Prime Minister to take a relook (at the language)," Siddaramaiah said at Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium.

Saying that only government schools teach subjects in the Kannada medium, he also expressed sadness at the “misconception that those studying in private English medium schools alone were talented and can secure a decent job.” He also called for making the Kannada language mandatory for all school children till the 10th standard in Karnataka. He further stated that the southern state has given several eminent scientists who have studied in the Kannada medium.

"The Supreme Court has said that parents have the right to get their child educated in the medium of instruction of their choice...," he said, and stressed on the need to upgrade government schools so that quality education can be ensured for the students attending them.

While participating in the 68th Rajyotsava celebrations, the Congress stalwart also said programmes and performances have been arranged to spread awareness about the Kannada language and its culture among people.

He also appealed to the people of Karnataka to take an oath to bring Kannada into their daily practice.

(With PTI inputs)

