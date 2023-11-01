Karnataka: ISRO Chief S Somanath among 68 Rajyotsava awardees this year

The stage is set for this year's Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations today and the state government has decided to confer the prestigious Rajyotsava Award to 68 people in total. Among them is ISRO Chief S Somanath, considered to be the key player in the huge success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. Every year, the Karnataka state formation day is celebrated on November 1. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with ISRO Chairman S. Somanath.(PTI)

The Rajyotsava Award is the second highest civilian award given away by the state government annually and it has decided to give away 68 awards as part of its 68th year of formation. The esteemed award is conferred to people as a token of appreciation and recognition for meritorious service in their respective fields.

Here are some of the Rajyotsava Awardees for this year:

S Somanath, ISRO Chief Chidambar Rao Jambe, a renowned theatre personality Yakshagana singer Leelavathi Baipadithaya Actor 'Bank' Janardhan Actor Dingri Nagaraj Professor C Naganna Subbu Holeyar, a litterateur Journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu Journalist Maya Sharma A 71-year-old man from Mysuru, Javarappa, who has been delivering newspapers for the past 56 years

Shivaraj Tangadagi, the minister for Kannada and Culture on Tuesday spoke to reporters and said every district in the state has been represented, and that the awardees include 13 women, 54 men and one transgender person, along with two centenarians. Rajyotsava awardees are set to receive a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a 25-gram gold medal.

Apart from the 68 awards, the Siddaramaiah-led state government has decided to acclaim 10 organisations, including Bengaluru's Mythic Society and Karnataka Sangha in Shivamogga. These awards will be a part of the 'Karnataka Sambhrama' celebration, which marks the 50th anniversary of renaming Mysuru state as ‘Karnataka’, according to news agency PTI.

