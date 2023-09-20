After many delays, Bengaluru’s Namma metro announced that the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will inspect the much-awaited Krishnarajapura - Baiyappanahalli line on September 21. This 2km metro stretch on the purple line is likely to be launched by the end of this month, if the CMRS gives an approval post inspection.

CMRS to inspect Bengaluru's KR Puram - Baiyappanahalli metro line tomorrow

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) also announced that metro train services will be interrupted on the purple line on Thursday. In an announcement, BMRCL said, “In view of the Statutory Safety Inspection of the newly constructed Line between Baiyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura Metro Stations on 21.09.2023 by Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle), there will be changes to the Metro Train Operations.”

Here are the interruptions.

On Thursday, train services will not be available between Krishnarajapuram to Garudacharpalya, full day and Baiyappanahalli to Indiranagar from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Meanwhile, the CMRS inspection of Kengeri - Challaghatta line on the purple is reportedly delayed again.

The BMRCL earlier announced that the aim is to inaugurate the KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli line by mid-July. However, it has been postponed to September. Once inaugurated, the purple line is expected to enhance the public transport in Bengaluru, as Whitefield has numerous tech parks and employees from various parts of the city work there. This 2km stretch on the purple line will connect east Bengaluru to many areas in south and central Bengaluru. The traffic snarls are also likely to decrease in Whitefield area, if people prefer the metro as commute option to their workplaces.

The previous BJP-led government had launched the Whitefield – KR Puram line and faced criticism for not being able to finish works on this important stretch. The BMRCL then clarified that they had to install an open web grinder above Benniganahalli railway station, which needed approval from Indian Railways. Between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli , there will be only one metro station, Jyotipuram.

