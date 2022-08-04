Comedian 'Tennis' Krishna steps into politics, joins AAP in Karnataka

'Tennis' Krishna, a popular Kannada actor and comedian, entered politics by joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The party's Bengaluru Twitter page congratulated him on the move and wrote, “Noted comedian from Kannada film industry Sri Tennis Krishna joined the AAP family today. Hearty welcome sir.”

Krishna got his name as he was once a tennis coach; the name stuck because it differentiated him from other Krishnas in the film industry.

He has acted in around 600 movies, including Neela Megha Shyama, Mojugara Sogasugara and Veera Madakari.

Welcome messages poured in from party workers on social media, with Mukund Gowda, president of the AAP's youth wing, saying, “I welcome Shri Tennis Krishna to AAP family.”

AAP Karnataka convenor and national spokesperson Prithvi Reddy and other senior leaders were also present at 'Tennis' Krishna's induction. The party aims to make its presence felt in Karnataka ahead of the BBMP elections and next year’s assembly elections.

AAP is also set to identify candidates for assembly polls early so that they could work on their respective constituencies. The party has recently inducted well-known names in Bengaluru, including farmer's leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar and former police commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

