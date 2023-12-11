Cong govt may collapse after Lok Sabha polls: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed on Sunday that the Congress government in Karnataka may collapse after the next year’s Lok Sabha polls, saying a senior minister of the party had engaged in discussions with high-ranking Bharatiya Janata Party leaders at the national level to switch parties with at least 50 MLAs.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said something similar to what happened in Maharashtra can happen in Karnataka. (ANI)

“The Congress government is tottering with internal revolts, and nobody knows when it will collapse,” said the JD(S) leader, who had become chief minister for the second time in a coalition with the Congress in 2018.

“A minister has approached leaders at the Centre with a request to join them after the Lok Sabha polls. Seeking a ‘grace period’ of six months, he intends to align with them, bringing along 50 or 60 MLAs,” Kumaraswamy told reporters in Hassan.

The JD(S) refrained from disclosing the identity of the minister.

Anything can happen after the Lok Sabha polls,” Kumaraswamy asserted. “Something similar to what happened in Maharashtra can happen here too. It is not known who will emerge as the leader to split the Congress, just like Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thakre’s Shiva Sena to join BJP, and then Ajit Pawar bolted out of Sharad Pawar’s NCP,” he added, underscoring the volatility of contemporary politics.

Expressing disillusionment with the prevailing political climate, Kumaraswamy said, “In the present politics in the country, anything can happen at any time. Nobody has any honesty or loyalty. Everybody acts to suit their selfish interests. Today, they are here, and tomorrow, they will jump elsewhere. This is the sad situation of present-day politics in the country.”

Despite the Congress boasting of winning 135 seats in the state assembly polls, Kumaraswamy cast doubt on the ruling party’s electoral strength in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Referring to the socio-economic survey, He accuse chief minister Siddaramaiah of attempting to “divide people on caste lines” under the guise of a caste census.

Talking about the chief minister’s announcement of ₹10,000 crore for development of minorities, Kumaraswamy voiced concerns over what he called exclusion of Hindus, especially those from marginalised groups. He said, “I am not against allocating funds for Muslims, but what about the Hindus? Not all Hindus belong to the upper castes. There are Dalits and the impoverished—what provisions are being made for them?”

Responding to Kumaraswamy’s claims, Congress leader Jagadish Shettar dismissed them as signs of desperation from the BJP and JD(S). “They are like fish out of water now. They are not able to handle the fact that they have lost power, and we have more than 130 MLAs with us. They have been saying the government will collapse, maybe it is their wishful thinking, but how can such a strong government ever collapse?” Shettar asked.

