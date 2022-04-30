Congress' DK Shivakumar accuses BJP, PFI for ‘staging’ Hubli violence
The president of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar on Friday alleged that leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party and Popular Front of India are behind the violence Hubli that broke out earlier this month.
Shivakumar further claimed that the reports of distribution of food kits to the accused in Hubli violence "have nothing to with the Congress."
"BJP and PFI are behind Hubli riots. Congress does not support Bajrang Dal, VHP, SDPI, or any organisation that creates unrest in society. Distribution of food kits in Hubli has nothing to do with Congress party. We are strongly committed to the Constitution and the rule of law," Shivakumar tweeted.
The BJP District President of Hubballi - Dharwad, Sanjay Kaptkar on Friday filed a police complaint with the Shahar Police Station alleging that the Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan was planning to distribute food kits and money to family of accused in Hubli violence.
However, Khan has termed the allegations as "completely baseless and false."
"I have come to Mecca on a pilgrimage since April 17. The recent allegations on me are completely baseless and false. I have no role in any activities mentioned in the allegations on me," Khan tweeted.
The stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16 in which several policemen, including one inspector, were injured. The mob which gathered outside the police station suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles.
As many as 146 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Corporator Nazeer Ahmed Honyal, have been arrested in connection to the case. (ANI)
