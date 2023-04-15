Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Congress 3rd list out: Siddaramaiah denied ticket from Kolar, Savadi gets Athani

Congress 3rd list out: Siddaramaiah denied ticket from Kolar, Savadi gets Athani

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 15, 2023 03:17 PM IST

Siddaramaiah will only be contesting from the Varuna constituency in this assembly elections.

The Congress party has released the third list of candidates on Saturday with 43 names for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. After a long suspense, former CM Siddaramaiah dropped from contesting at Kolar, as he announced earlier, and the party fielded Kothur G Manjunath instead. If not Siddaramaiah, K. Srinivasa Gowda who joined Congress from the JD(S) expected the Congress ticket from Kolar, but the party decided to field Manjunath who is an ex-MLA from the Mulbagal constituency. Siddaramaiah will only be contesting from the Varuna constituency in this assembly elections.

Also Read - Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggon constituency

Former BJP minister and Congress’ latest recruit Laxman Savadi got a ticket from Athani, from where the BJP denied him a ticket. Savadhi recently joined the Congress after holding discussions with the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar. DK Shivakumar also said that many prominent leaders will join the Congress party in the next few days from the Belagavi region. The Congress is yet to reveal another 15 candidates for the assembly polls.

In the new list, HC Yogeesh from Shimoga city, Nivedith Alva from Kumta, Nayana Motamma from Mudigere, Dr Srinivas Kariyanna from Shimoga Rural, Shinde Bhimsen Rao from Aurad and Shivalinge Gowda from Arsikere are some of the prominent names.

The BJP is also likely to release their final list later today. The Karnataka assembly elections will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

