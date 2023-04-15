Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination papers from Shiggon constituency on Saturday for upcoming assembly polls. He, along with his supporters in the home constituencysubmitted his papers to the concerned election officer. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggon constituency

CM Bommai also visited the popular Siddarudh Math before filing his nomination. He took to social media and wrote, “To build a new Karnataka for a new India, today before filing nomination papers in my home constituency Shiggon –Savanur, I visited my deity Sri Siddharudh Math and sought god's blessings.” Today is the third day of filing nominations for assembly polls and all the political parties have already issued the B forms to their respective candidates. The nomination spree by the candidates of all political parties and independents will be followed for next one week.

Meanwhile, Congress, BJP and the JD(S) are yet to release their final list of candidates contesting in the polls. 58 names from the Congress, 12 names from the BJP and other 82 names from the JD(S) are yet to be revealed. The ruling BJP is likely to announce the 12 names today.

The Election Commission of India announced that the assembly elections in the state will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. The last date for filing nominations is April 20 and the last date to withdraw the nomination is April 24.