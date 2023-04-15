Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggon constituency

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggon constituency

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 15, 2023 12:48 PM IST

He, along with his supporters in the home constituency submitted his papers to the concerned election officer.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination papers from Shiggon constituency on Saturday for upcoming assembly polls. He, along with his supporters in the home constituencysubmitted his papers to the concerned election officer.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggon constituency
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggon constituency

Also Read - Karnataka Assembly Poll LIVE updates: CM Bommai files nomination from Shiggon

CM Bommai also visited the popular Siddarudh Math before filing his nomination. He took to social media and wrote, “To build a new Karnataka for a new India, today before filing nomination papers in my home constituency Shiggon –Savanur, I visited my deity Sri Siddharudh Math and sought god's blessings.” Today is the third day of filing nominations for assembly polls and all the political parties have already issued the B forms to their respective candidates. The nomination spree by the candidates of all political parties and independents will be followed for next one week.

Meanwhile, Congress, BJP and the JD(S) are yet to release their final list of candidates contesting in the polls. 58 names from the Congress, 12 names from the BJP and other 82 names from the JD(S) are yet to be revealed. The ruling BJP is likely to announce the 12 names today.

The Election Commission of India announced that the assembly elections in the state will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. The last date for filing nominations is April 20 and the last date to withdraw the nomination is April 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka assembly elections basavaraj bommai bjp chief minister congress election officer jds nomination papers social media state + 9 more
karnataka assembly elections basavaraj bommai bjp chief minister congress election officer jds nomination papers social media state + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out