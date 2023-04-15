Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Uncertainty over ticket for Shettar
Live

Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Uncertainty over ticket for Shettar

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 15, 2023 09:36 AM IST

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10. With barely a month remaining, the state is seeing defections from leaders who seek tickets to contest the assembly poll.

Karnataka will vote on May 10, and results are due to be out on May 13.
Karnataka will vote on May 10, and results are due to be out on May 13.(PTI)
Yamini C S
OPEN APP

As assembly elections approach fast, most political parties in Karnataka are facing rebellions, resignations and retirements, with several excluded leaders defecting to their rivals to obtain tickets to the crucial poll. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw ex-deputy CM Laxman Savadi join the Congress on Friday after he was denied a ticket from Athani assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) released their second candidates' list for the poll, leaving out party second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy's sister-in-law Bhavai Revanna, who was eyeing a ticket from Hassan.

Leaders are also expected to file their nominations soon. Follow here for the latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 15, 2023 09:31 AM IST

    ‘Ticket for Shettar under consideration of BJP leadership’: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the BJP high command is mulling giving a ticket to senior leader and former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar in the upcoming assembly poll, after the latter asserted that he wanted to contest one last time.

    Shettar had earlier said he was "hurt" at being passed over after the party told him to stand down to "make way for others". The matter is under the consideration of the party high command, and I hope that it would be resolved smoothly, Josh said in this regard.

    The party has not announced a candidate for the Hubballi-Dharwad Central segment represented by him.

  • Apr 15, 2023 08:57 AM IST

    Former BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy joins JD(S) after being denied ticket

    A day after quitting BJP on being denied the party ticket to contest the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, Mudigere MLA M P Kumaraswamy on Friday joined the JD(S). The BJP MLA was eyeing a ticket from Mudigere but quit the party after Deepak Doddaiah was named instead. 

    Kumaraswamy has blamed BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi for the ticket being denied to him. The JD(S) has already fielded a candidate from Mudigere.

    (PTI)

  • Apr 15, 2023 08:50 AM IST

    ‘Wait & watch’: Karnataka Muslim board leader warns after Cong allots 11 tickets to Muslims out of 166

    Muslim leaders in Karnataka hit out at the Congress party after being allotted 11 tickets out of the 166 announced candidates. Saying that they have been “betrayed”, Mufti Sharif Rehman, the general secretary of the Karnataka Sunni Ulema Board, said the Congress has failed to give enough representation to Muslim candidates. 

    “We are seeking 23 seats in total in the state from both Congress and the JD(S),” he said in a video.

