‘Congress scared of Modi’s Tsunami in Karnataka': BJP hits backs at 'CryPMpayCM'

Reacting strongly to the 'CryPMpayCM' campaign of the Congress in poll-bound Karnataka, the BJP on Monday claimed there is a "Modi Tsunami" in the southern state and the former was scared of it.

"First they (Congress) called us a 40-per cent commssion government and now they are carrying out this PayCM campaign against us. Neither of these campaigns have failed to resonate with the masses. Now there is a Modi Tsunami in the state. Disturbed by the BJP's popularity in the state, the Congress has resorted to campaigning against PM Modi on social media. They are scared," BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said.

'Mallikarjuna Kharge called PM a poisonous snake. Sensing imminent defeat, the Congress is making such statements out of sheer desperation and frustration," he added.

Addressing an election rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake'. You might to check if its poison or not. But if you lick it, you're dead."

Also, lashing out at the Congress, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the Congress's only objective is to abuse and insult Prime Minister Modi.

"PM Modi is admired all over the world for his leadership. He is not only a leader of the country but also the world. Hence, the Congress's sole aim to have a go at PM Modi," Kateel said.

Earlier, the Congress launched '#CryPMpayCM' campaign on social media to target PM Modi. The campaign came close on the heels of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi hitting back at PM Modi over his claim that he was abused 91 times by the grand old party, during a rally in Karnataka.

The southern state will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

