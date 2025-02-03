'Congress-led government in Karnataka won't last until 2028': HD Kumaraswamy

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has made a bold prediction, stating that the Congress-led government in Karnataka "won't last until 2028." Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (ANI)

Kumaraswamy pointed to increasing dissatisfaction among Congress MLAs as a key factor in the government's instability.

He said, "This government (Congress Govt in Karnataka) won't last until 2028. There is a growing dissatisfaction among the Congress MLAs. We don't know when it will explode, but let's wait and watch."

Kumaraswamy added that it was incorrect to suggest that the opposition was trying to destabilize the government.

"It's not true that we are trying to topple their government; their MLAs and the people themselves are destabilising the foundation of this government," he claimed.

The former CM highlighted a key concern regarding the government's lack of funds allocated for development. He argued that Congress MLAs were unable to visit their constituencies due to financial constraints, which had contributed to widespread dissatisfaction within the party.

"There is immense dissatisfaction among them regarding the government's actions, and it will soon come to the fore," Kumaraswamy said. He further emphasized that this dissatisfaction was bound to lead to a breakdown in the government's stability.

Congress MLA BR Patil resigns

Meanwhile, Congress MLA BR Patil has resigned from his position as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political advisor. Patil resigned on Friday, January 31, saying he could not publicly reveal the reasons for the resignation yet.

He said, "I resigned the day before yesterday. I have written a detailed letter to the Chief Minister. I will speak with him if he calls me."

"There are several reasons, but I cannot reveal them publically. I have not spoken with the CM so far. I won't withdraw my resignation," he added.

Patil, a seasoned politician, has been elected as an MLA from the Aland constituency in Kalaburagi district several times, representing various political parties. He secured victories on a Janata Party ticket in 1983, as a JD(S) candidate in 2004, under the Karnataka Janata Party banner in 2013, and on a Congress ticket in 2023. Additionally, he served as an MLC from 1988 to 1994 and held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council from 1991 to 1994.

