Karnataka BJP leaders push for state unit chief BY Vijayendra’s removal, set to meet Delhi high command

A group of Karnataka BJP leaders seeking the removal of state unit chief B Y Vijayendra is set to meet top party leaders in Delhi to press for their demand. Karnataka BJP president B. Y. Vijayendra. (File image) (ANI)

The group comprising MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and MP K Sudhakar, and former legislators Kumar Bangarappa and Aravind Limbavali will reach the national capital on Monday, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Our matter has now reached Delhi. I will let you know about the decision that will be taken there," Sudhakar told reporters in Bengaluru.

(Also Read: Dacoity case suspect attempts to escape, shot at by police in Karnataka's Ullal)

Before their departure, Jarkiholi and Bangarappa visited the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru and sought her blessings for the success of their mission, the sources said.

The campaign against Vijayendra, launched by Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, has gained support of several leaders, including former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

The faction is miffed with Vijayendra for allegedly trying to sideline several senior leaders.

Yatnal has trained his guns at Vijayendra and his father -- former chief minister B S Yediyurappa -- claiming that dynastic politics was "gaining credence" in the Karnataka unit, against the party's stand at the national level.

(Also Read: Dacoity case suspect attempts to escape, shot at by police in Karnataka's Ullal)

Didn’t manipulate district BJP chief poll: Vijayendra

Sudhakar, a former minister and BJP MP from Chikkaballapur, had earlier accused Vijayendra of manipulating the selection process for district presidents to favour his loyalists. He alleged that Vijayendra had orchestrated the process to ensure his continued hold over the party’s state unit, even appointing a candidate in Chikkaballapur who had allegedly worked against him (Sudhakar) in the Lok Sabha elections. Sudhakar also urged the party’s central leadership to either persuade Vijayendra to change his approach or replace him altogether.

A day after this, Vijayendra said that entire election was conducted under the supervision of former BJP MLC and senior leader Ganesh Karnik, who was appointed as the election in-charge.

(With PTI inputs)