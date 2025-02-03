Bengaluru man, 24, dies after his bike crashes into SUV near Magadi Road

A 24-year-old Bengaluru man lost his life, and two others sustained injuries in a late-night road accident on Magadi Road near Byadarahalli police station in the early hours of Sunday. Authorities have registered a case against the SUV driver.

According to a Times of India report, the victim, identified as Jagadish KR from Tunganagar, was riding a bike with two friends, Ravi KV, 26, from Hassan district, and Suneel, 24, from Ramanagara. The trio, employed as housekeeping staff at a private company, was returning home after attending a wedding reception when tragedy struck.

Around 2.15 am, as they entered Magadi Main Road from Pipeline Road, their bike collided with an SUV making a turn. The impact proved fatal for Jagadish, who suffered critical chest injuries after hitting the SUV’s door. His friends sustained injuries but survived the crash.

Authorities have registered a case against the SUV driver, and both vehicles have been seized for further investigation.

Traffic police are probing the circumstances leading to the collision.

This comes a week after a 26-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru, lost his life in an accident on ITPL Road in Brookefield.

The incident, reported around 6.30 pm on a Friday near the Airports Authority of India (AAI) compound wall, occurred when Rohith R Patil was commuting to his workplace in Brookefield in East Bengaluru.

According to the police, his motorcycle skidded after an optical fibre cable, abandoned on the road, became entangled in the bike's wheel. This caused him to lose control and fall.

According to police official as reported by the publication, Patil was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but the severity of his injuries resulted in significant blood loss, leading to his death on the spot. The officer also noted that the bus was moving slowly due to peak-hour traffic, but the driver was unable to stop in time to prevent the tragedy.