Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
New Delhi
BR Patil resigns as Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's political advisor for 'several' reasons

ANI |
Feb 02, 2025 03:59 PM IST

Congress MLA BR Patil has resigned from his position as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political advisor.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)
Patil told ANI on Sunday that he tendered his resignation a day before yesterday, i.e. Friday, adding that he cannot yet reveal the reasons for the resignation publicly.

"I resigned the day before yesterday. I have written a detailed letter to the Chief Minister. I will speak with him if he calls me," Patil said.

"There are several reasons, but I cannot reveal them publically. I have not spoken with the CM so far. I won't withdraw my resignation," he added.

Patil, a seasoned politician, has been elected as an MLA from Aland constituency in Kalaburagi district several times, representing various political parties. He secured victories on a Janata Party ticket in 1983, as a JD(S) candidate in 2004, under the Karnataka Janata Party banner in 2013, and on a Congress ticket in 2023. Additionally, he served as an MLC from 1988 to 1994 and held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council from 1991 to 1994.

His departure has once again highlighted the internal power dynamics within the Congress in the state of Karnataka. When the party came to power in 2023, there was initial speculation that Patil would be given a ministerial role. However, as Priyank Kharge and Sharan Prakash Patil were allocated Cabinet positions, Patil was excluded and instead appointed as the Chief Minister's political advisor in December 2023.

In a recent event, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate 100 years of his party's presidency. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and other party leaders were gathered in Belagavi for the same.

New Delhi
Sunday, February 02, 2025
