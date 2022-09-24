‘Congress’s corruption allegations backfired’: Bommai on ‘PayCM’ posters

Days after Karnataka unit of Congress put up ‘PayCM’ posters across Bengaluru, with a QR code and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s photo with the message “40% accepted here”, a reference to allegations that contractors have to pay 40% commission to get contracts, the CM slammed the party on Friday.

Bommai termed the campaign as a move to “deflect attention away from their own cases of graft and to mislead the people”. The Congress had moved an adjournment motion to discuss “corruption within the Bommai administration” but the House did not take it up for discussion on Friday, the last day of the monsoon session that began on September 12.

“The opposition parties raised several issues... politically...whether it was the PSI (police sub-inspector) scam or others...(it) has backfired on them. They were speaking about issues on which we have already taken action. What (probe against corruption) they did not do during their regime, we have already done,” Bommai said.

“This @BJP4Karnataka govt is the most coward & corrupt govt in the history of Karnataka.They could not face us even in the assembly & did not allow us to discuss about their corruption. They abruptly ended the session, in turn cheating the Kannadigas. #40PercentSarkara,” said Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition.

The ‘40% commission’ narrative came into being after the Karnataka State Contractors Association, in July last year, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government, alleging the growing demand for bribes for awarding of public works and before the release of payments.

The contractors’ association had alleged that the ministers, elected representatives and officials were demanding bribes that had made working on public contracts difficult.

“One year ago they (contractors’ association) wrote a letter, but not a single case or complaint has not been filed and they have presented no documents. I am asking the association today as well to give us documents and we will immediately order a probe on who demanded the bribe, from which department and how much was paid...They can even file a complaint to the Lokayukta and they will probe it right away,” Bommai said.

“BJP’s attempt to dig up the Congress’s old scam is like pouring water into a waterless well! But now the ghost of old scandals has risen and it is not the Congress but the BJP itself. Why is ex #PayCM (BS Yediyurappa) @BSYBJP & current #PayCM about the investigation of family irregularities? #40PercentSarkara,” the state unit of Congress tweeted via its official Twitter handle on Friday.