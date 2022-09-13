Construction of stormwater drains has been going on for 20 yrs: Bommai
Following the havoc wreaked by rain, the civic agencies and the government launched a crackdown on ‘encroachers’.
The second day of the monsoon session of the legislative assembly on Tuesday was dominated by rain-related discussion, including the slow progress in the construction of stormwater drains (rajakaluves) and encroachments upon them among other things.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “In recent times, rajakaluves have gained a lot of significance. Like they (Congress) said, the construction of rajakaluves has been going on for the last 20 years. Out of the 859km, 450km has been covered in the last two decades.” To be sure, that is about 22.5 kms per year.
Successive governments have earmarked and spent hundreds and thousands of crores of rupees on ‘improving’, ‘refurbishing’, ‘developing’ these SWD’s whose encroachments are being cited as some of the main reasons for the flooding in several parts of Bengaluru over the last few weeks.
Following the havoc wreaked by rain, the civic agencies and the government launched a crackdown on ‘encroachers’ whose building plans were approved by the same government that also collected multiple taxes from them.
Assuring timely completion of the stormwater drain work in Bengaluru, Bommai said, “Wherever there is an encroachment and wherever there is a requirement and where it is crucial, we will take it up on priority.”
“In my constituency limits, if anyone has encroached rajakaluve, I request them to immediately vacate it,” three-term Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Mahadevapura Arvind Limbavalli said in a post on Twitter.
Continuing the demolition drive for the second day on Tuesday, civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike cleared encroachments, largely in the Mahadevapura locality, one of the biggest assembly constituencies in the city and the area which houses majority of all information technology parks and other upscale residential societies.
On Monday, the BBMP had demolished the homes of mid-income families and shops but they are yet to take any action against at least 15 tech parks and (real-estate) developers that the civic agency themselves had listed as “encroachers” of SWDs.
Bengaluru witnessed unprecedented rains in September first week, following which rainwater mixed with sewage flowed into several houses, destroying property worth crores.
Speaking during a session, senior Janata Dal (Secular) legislator AT Ramaswamy whose report on encroachments revealed the extent of the problem in Bengaluru, said, “Most of the rajakaluves’ size has come down from 80ft to 20ft. More money will have to be spent now to restore them back to the original condition.”
He claimed at least 41,301 acres in Bengaluru was encroached as the areas were acquired with false papers. “They (government) have demolished the homes of poor people but left out the rich,” to which the assembly speaker interjected, stating that there were many stay orders.
“Who gave them (alleged encroachers) licence (approvals) and why? They (alleged encroachers) gave money and they (officials) gave licence. Those who gave licences (approvals), are they not officials?” Ramaswamy questioned.
Congress leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah said that the government was “irresponsible” and its “action or inaction was the reason” for the floods.
“The government did not take precautionary measures and because of their irresponsibility, this situation was created,” Siddaramaiah said.
He said that during his term as chief minister (2013-28), the Congress government in a survey identified had 1,953 encroachments of which 1,300 were cleared and only 653 were remaining. He accused the BJP government of not continuing the demolition or clearance drive that led to the floods. He also cited the lack of links between lakes and accumulation of silt in drains as the other causes for water to overflow.
However, Bommai said, “We need time to complete (SWDs). What were you (Congress government) doing? We are completing (the work).”
Former minister and Congress legislator from Bengaluru’s Byatrayanapura Krishna Byre Gowda said that the floods and mismanagement had dented the city’s image and glory.
He said out of the approximately 860-km SWD in the city, at least 400km were still incomplete and last year’s announcement by the chief minister for ₹1500 crore of works to ‘develop’ these rajakaluves are still in the tender process.He said that fixing these SWDs will resolve 80% of all flooding problems.
Bommai said that the rains were unprecedented and persistent, leading to the problems.
“That day’s (earlier) SWD capacity and today’s rains... there is so much (difference in) water flow that it will overflow. Whatever (approvals) I have given ( ₹1500 crore to develop SWDs) will take another one-and-a-half year,” Bommai said.
-
2 men kill Delhi store owner over PayTM balance, arrested
A 58-year-old footwear store owner was stabbed to death at his shop near south Delhi's Jamia Nagar by two men who saw his PayTM balance on his mobile phone, police said on Tuesday, adding that his assailants have been arrested. Police identified the two suspects as Mehraj Alam, 32, and Taufiq Kalam, 21, both residents of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Alam and Kalam were hired to paint Ahmad's house in Shaheen Bagh.
-
Man booked for creating fake social media profile of IPS officer
A suspect has been booked at Sector 113 police station in Noida for allegedly creating a fake profile of an Indian Police Service officer on social media on Tuesday. Harish Chander, the deputy commissioner of police (Noida) informed that an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act were registered on Tuesday against the suspect, identified as a resident of Jalaun, Rishi Saini.
-
SP likely to re-elect Akhilesh as party chief for third term next month
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav was most likely to be re-elected for the third consecutive term for the next five years at the party's national convention likely to be held sometime next month, said a senior SP leader aware of the development. Patry's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel was also likely to retain his post, the SP leader added. The SP is currently busy with its membership drive.
-
Digha station nears completion but Airoli-Kalwa elevated corridor to take three years
Although Digha station on the Central Line will be ready by the year-end, commuters will have to wait for at least three more years to have a smoother and faster travel to Navi Mumbai while avoiding the ever-congested Thane station. An elevated corridor connecting Digha with Airoli and Kalwa stations is still stuck in the land acquisition stage due to protests by project-affected people.
-
Ahead of festive season, UP Police's meeting focuses on 10 key areas
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday held a video conference at its headquarters in Lucknow to review the overall law and order situation in the state, in addition to making preparations in view of the upcoming festivals. The conference was organised by the director general of police for Uttar Pradesh and involved several top officials, including the principal secretary of home, ADG LO (law and order) and ADG crime, among others.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics