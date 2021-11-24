Covid-19: Karnataka issues new RT-PCR test norms for people coming from Maharashtra

The Karnataka government has released fresh guidelines waiving the requirement of carrying RT-PCR test for people who are returning to the state from neighbouring Maharashtra. The new rules, however, will be applicable for a short stay - of just two days.

“Those returning from Maharashtra to their home town in Karnataka within two days of their stay in Maharashtra shall comply with the following for the waiver of the RT-PCR test/report,” according to an official circular issued on Tuesday.

The new guidelines state:

> The above passengers should have a two-dose vaccination certificate against Covid-19 and 14 days should have lapsed after the administration of the second dose.

> The passengers should be strictly free from any Covid-19 symptoms such as fever, cold, cough, difficulty in breathing, throat pain etc.

> They should self-monitor their health for seven days on return, duly complying with all Covid-related protocols and get themselves tested immediately if they develop any symptoms.

> The passengers should also show a valid travel ticket of both to and fro journey to ensure two days of stay in Maharashtra.

The above circular said that concerned district administration should ensure that all these guidelines are strictly complied, in the larger interest of public health.

Previously, the Karnataka government on November 8 issued guidelines for people arriving from Maharashtra for a very short period. Such passengers from Maharashtra had to undergo thermal screening upon arrival to Karnataka and had to present a full vaccination certificate. However, they were exempted from showing the RT-PCR test report.

Till now, Karnataka has reported nearly three million cases, 38,182 deaths, 2,949,083 recoveries and 6,707 active cases due to the coronavirus disease. On Tuesday, the state reported a slight high of 224 new infections while five patients died and 379 got discharged.

