Covid-19: Karnataka makes face masks compulsory; spitting in public places to attract fine

Individuals should maintain a minimum distance of two feet from each other in public areas, the state government said in its order.
The Karnataka government has made face masks compulsory in public places (Representative Image)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 08:14 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

With Covid-19 cases on the rise in several states, and governments reintroducing curbs, including wearing of masks, the Karnataka government, too, on Monday, made face masks compulsory in public areas, while also making spitting in such places a punishable offence.

“In the wake of uptick in Covid-19 cases in other states, wearing mask has been made mandatory in public places, work places and while traveling on public transport. I urge all eligible to get precaution dose and stay vigilant by adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour,” state health minister Dr Sudhakar K said in a tweet, sharing the government order.

 

 

The order noted that Covid-19 restrictions in the state have been absent since February 28, when these were lifted due to low daily infections. “Currently, an upsurge of case is observed in the States of Delhi, Haryana & Tamil Nadu. And slight increase in daily incidence of covid cases is observed in Karnataka too,” the order further said, adding that the said state governments have re-introduced the mask mandate with a fine for non-compliance.

“The wearing of face covering/mask by public is compulsory in all public places, in work places and during transport. Similarly spitting in public places will be punished with fine, as may be prescribed in accordance with its laws, rules or regulations by the local authorities,” the notification said.

Individuals, it said, should maintain a minimum distance of two feet from each other in crowded areas.

Monday's decisions were taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. Speaking to the media after the meeting, health minister Sudhakar said that an advisory will be issued regarding wearing face masks in public.

Karnataka reported 64 new Covid-19 cases today, while the daily fatalities stood at zero, a health department bulletin showed. Also, as many as 69 more people recovered from the viral illness. The state's cumulative caseload is at 3,946,998 including 3,905,228 recoveries, 40,057 deaths and 1,671 active cases.

