Cong slams govt over cattle trader’s murder, blames CM

After a 39-year-old cattle trader was allegedly killed and one of his associates was assaulted by a group of cow vigilantes who accused them of illegally transporting cattle in Ramanagara district, the Congress and JD (S) hit out at the ruling BJP government over the incident. KPCC president DK Shivakumar slammed chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday (DK Shivakumar Twitter)

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar slammed chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, alleging that “he was responsible for the incident” and demanded the resignation of home minister Araga Jnanendra.

Talking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, Shivakumar said, “He (Bommai) encouraged it. We had raised our voices at the time of his statement. You can recall his statement on moral policing. He is responsible.”

“All the leaders named in the FIR, who have been identified by the police, should be arrested. I have also spoken to the police officers since the incident took place in my constituency,” the Congress leader said.

Shivakumar was referring to Bommai’s statement in 2021 in Mangaluru, where he had said, “Action and reaction are bound to happen when there is no morality in society.”

Bommai, who referred to incidents of moral policing in the state, had drawn criticism from the opposition and progressive groups.

“If the government has any shame, they should arrest the accused. He has tortured and killed the victim. Meanwhile, the government has maintained silence on this matter,” former chief minister and JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy told reporters in Ramanagara on Monday.

Shivakumar further slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, saying that the death of the cattle trader “is an eye-opener that law and order in Karnataka are touching new lows under BJP”.

“Religion-based politics, killing in the name of moral policing is just the tip of the iceberg if we think about how worse it can get if this govt is allowed to continue. The people of Karnataka will show them the door on May 10 to end the misgovernance,” Shivakumar said in a series of tweets on Monday.

On Friday, Indrees Pasha was allegedly murdered by Puneet Kerehalli and his associates. Indrees’s body was recovered the next morning. Several people, including Kerehalli, who is now absconding, have been booked on charges of murder in this regard, police said.

According to police, Kerehalli runs an organisation named ‘Rashtra Rakshana Pade’ (Nation Protection Army).

In the past, he organised campaigns against halal meat and sought a ban on Muslim traders at Hindu temple fairs.

The KPCC chief also urged the state government to provide a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the kin of the victim “I have got all the photographs of leaders accompanying the accused. The police have to take immediate action,” he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah accused Bommai of encouraging moral policing. “These communal forces are encouraged in Bommai’s government,” he said.