Bengaluru, The CSIR will host the RISE Conclave 2026 in Bengaluru for two days from June 13, bringing together researchers, industry leaders, startups, policymakers, entrepreneurs and students to promote innovation-driven growth and strengthen industry-academia collaboration.

CSIR to host RISE Conclave in Bengaluru

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Organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the conclave will be held under the theme "Innovation & Entrepreneurship Driven Growth for Viksit Bharat 2047."

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the conclave.

The event is being spearheaded by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and its constituent laboratories CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories and CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute along with CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute, officials said.

Addressing reporters here, CSIR-NAL Director Abhay A Pashilkar said the RISE Conclave is built around the idea of bringing together research, industry, startups and entrepreneurship, all of which are integral to CSIR's mission of translating scientific research into industrial growth.

"Research alone cannot drive innovation in society. Startups provide the agility to take ideas to the market quickly, while industry enables production at scale. We need all stakeholders working together as part of a strong innovation ecosystem," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Pashilkar, the conclave reflects a whole-of-government and whole-of-ecosystem approach by bringing together research institutions, industry leaders, startups, entrepreneurs, academia and students on a common platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Pashilkar, the conclave reflects a whole-of-government and whole-of-ecosystem approach by bringing together research institutions, industry leaders, startups, entrepreneurs, academia and students on a common platform. {{/usCountry}}

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"The ultimate goal is to ensure that research outcomes move beyond laboratories and create tangible benefits for industry, the economy and society," he added.

According to organisers, the Bengaluru edition will focus on three major themes Aerospace Technologies for Growth, AI for Everyone: Navigating Technology, Society and Ethics, and AGRI-FOOD Nexus 2026: Architecting the Lab-to-Market Pipeline.

The event will feature eight panel discussions and over 25 keynote and panel speakers from industry, academia and research institutions.

CSIR-CFTRI Director Giridhar Parvatham said six MoUs would be signed during the conclave and a new product would be launched.

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"Altogether, 33 startups will be exhibiting their products and technologies. Of these, 21 are from the food sector and 12 are from the bioenergy sector, all associated with CFTRI. In addition, 11 government agencies and organisations, along with several incubation and innovation centres, will be participating," he told reporters.

According to CSIR, the conclave is expected to witness participation from more than 800 delegates across aerospace, food technology, data science and artificial intelligence domains, representing organisations, including ISRO, Department of Science and Technology, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Indian Institute of Science, startups, MSMEs, industry and policymakers.

Discussions will focus on industry collaborations, commercialisation of CSIR patents through startups, venture funding, development of next-generation startups and aligning academic research with industry requirements, they added.

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