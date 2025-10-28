Cyclone Montha: Trains to and from Bengaluru rescheduled. Check new timings, updated list

South Western Railway has announced rescheduling of train services to ensure passenger safety in view of Cyclone Montha. Passengers traveling to and from Bengaluru are advised to take note of the revised departure times.

Train No. 18464, the KSR Bengaluru – Bhubaneswar Prashanthi Express, scheduled to depart on October 28 now leave 10 hours later than its originally planned time.

Similarly, Train No. 22887, the Howrah – SMVT Bengaluru Humsafar Express, departing on the same day, has been rescheduled by 12 hours.