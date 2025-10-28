Cyclone Montha: Trains to and from Bengaluru rescheduled. Check new timings, updated list

South Western Railway has announced rescheduling of train services to ensure passenger safety in view of Cyclone Montha. Passengers traveling to and from Bengaluru are advised to take note of the revised departure times.
Train No. 18464, the KSR Bengaluru – Bhubaneswar Prashanthi Express, scheduled to depart on October 28 now leave 10 hours later than its originally planned time.
Similarly, Train No. 22887, the Howrah – SMVT Bengaluru Humsafar Express, departing on the same day, has been rescheduled by 12 hours.
The rescheduling has been implemented proactively to minimize any risk associated with adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone MONTHA, which is currently affecting large parts of southern India.
Affect on Cyclone Montha in Karnataka
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers over Bengaluru and several districts of south interior Karnataka on Tuesday, as Cyclone Montha continues to influence weather patterns across the region.
According to the IMD’s seven-day district-wise forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places over Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts on October 28.
Meanwhile, dry weather is expected over north interior Karnataka, including Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir districts, during the same period.
Cyclone Montha intensifies in Bay of Bengal
The IMD said the rainfall activity is being driven by Cyclone Montha, which has intensified over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is moving north-northwestwards.
The system is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28 and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, by evening or night with wind speeds reaching 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.