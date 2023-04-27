'Desperate…': BJP slams Kharge over 'Modi poisonous snake', Cong chief clarifies

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a vile swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while addressing the crowd at Karnataka’s Kalaburagi. He said that PM Modi is like a poisonous snake and can kill those who want to test the venom. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya slammed the Congress leader in return and said that the party is stooping to a new low every day.

BJP's IT-cell head Amit Malviya and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking at Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, Kharge said, “PM Narendra Modi is like a poisonous snake. Now if you want to test a venom because I compared him with a poisonous snake, beware it will lead to your death.” Kharge’s comments have now stirred a controversy, ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the poll bound Karnataka on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Amit Malviya attacked the Congress chief and claimed that the grand old party is clearly losing ground in Karnataka. He tweeted, “Now Congress President Kharge calls Prime Minister Modi ‘poisonous snake’. What started with Sonia Gandhi’s ‘maut ka saudagar’, and we know how it ended, the Congress continues to plummet to new depths. The desperation shows Congress is losing ground in Karnataka and knows it.”

Kharge also alleged that PM Modi supports those people who are involved in corruption. He said, “The BJP leaders in Karnataka are known for charging 40% commission in every work they do. The PM who speaks about abolishing corruption makes them sit next to him and protects them from all the forces. The people of Karnataka will teach a lesson to his party members in the elections."

However, Mallikarjun Kharge has clarified about his controversial statement on PM Modi and told that it is not a personal attack on him. He said, “My comments are not meant for PM Modi. I called the BJP ideology poisonous, not attacked PM Modi personally. All I meant was if anyone touches BJP ideology, they will be dead because of the poison."

The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13