Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday said that former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar has chosen himself over the party after he announced his resignation on Saturday from the party and from the post of MLA. Despite all assurances, Jagdish Shettar chose himself over party: BJP sources

"Despite a constant effort to talk to Jagdish Shettar by the party's top leadership, he chose self over the party," party sources told ANI.

Party sources further mentioned that several options were given to Jagdish Shettar.

"Shettar was given several options including a ticket being promised to a family member. He was also given the option of governorship or a larger role in the organisation. The top leadership in the party was in conversation with him," sources said.

Earlier Union Minister and Karnataka election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with former state chief minister Jagadish Shettar amid his ultimatum over the allocation of a ticket for the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment.

Shettar, a six-time MLA from the constituency was reportedly advised by the party to stand down and not seek a fresh term as MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, following which his followers expressed their anguish against the party's high command.

On Saturday after announcing his resignation Jagadish Shettar also mentioned that there is a conspiracy against him and that is why he was denied a ticket.

"There is a conspiracy against me, will tell everything after resigning," Shettar told ANI.

After being left out from the BJP's candidate lists, Shettar had issued an ultimatum to the party, saying he will consider his future political course if denied a ticket from his preferred segment.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.