Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'Did I rape her?' BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's shocker after his viral video

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 09:53 AM IST

When a woman questioned him about the construction of a building, the MLA was seen threatening to jail her if she did not back off.

A woman Congress worker and BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali engage in a war of words over land encroachment.(ANI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Karnataka’s BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali has once again put his foot in his mouth after he kind of defended his 'misbehaviour' with a woman and asked why it became an issue. "What did I do? Did I rape her?" he asked in another shocker after his video of making abusing a woman went viral drawing flak.

On Saturday, Aravind Limbavali visited the flood-affected and waterlogged areas in Whitefield of Bengaluru. When a woman questioned him about the construction of a building, the MLA was seen threatening to jail her if she did not back off.

The opposition party Congress accused the MLA of oppressing women in his constituency. The official handle of the party took to social media and wrote “Shouldn't the media speak for the dignity of women? Shouldn't women speak up? Arvind Limbavali has oppressed not only women but also the media. It is certain that the people of the state will be taught a lesson for such brutality and inferior behavior. @BSBommai , do you support this attitude?”

The latest video where the MLA mentions 'rape' rebuking a journalist has made social media users angry about his behaviour

bengaluru karnataka.
