Watch | After verbal duel with Congress worker in Bengaluru, BJP MLA asks cops to take her away
In a video that is making rounds on Twitter, BJP MLA from Karnataka, Aravind Limbavali, was seen engaging in a heated war of words with a woman from the Congress party while he was on a visit to flood-affected areas in Bengaluru's Whitefield. Watch the video here.
Aravind Limbavali, a BJP legislator in Karnataka engaged in a heated argument with a Congress party worker who approached him while he was on a field visit to flood-affected areas in Bengaluru's Whitefield area. He then asked policemen to take her away. A video of the incident is now going viral on social media.
The woman, identified as Ruth Sagay Mary, works for the Congress and is accused of encroaching some land in the area where there was severe waterlogging after heavy rain. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka on Wednesday announced their decision to “mercilessly” remove such properties blocking rainwater flow after many areas in Bengaluru suffered waterlogging following the rain.
Also read: Karnataka to take merciless action against properties blocking flow of rainwater
In the video, Limbavali is seen ripping a paper from the woman's hand as she tries to hand it over to him. “Don't you have any shame or manners?” he can be heard saying. He then orders policemen standing nearby to take her away.
“I'm speaking to you with respect,” Mary tells him. While she is asking Limbavali not to demolish a property that is allegedly built on encroached land, she says, “It is not government land sir, it is ours.”
Mary can be seen urging Limbavali to see the documents, while the MLA repeatedly says “Enough or I will have to speak to you in another language.”
When the woman says, “I will not let you go,” Limbavali replies, “Even I will not let you go." To this, she says “What are you doing? Speak fairly.”
“You are asking for fairness while you sit on encroached land? Do you have any shame or respect?” Limbavali says and asks for a female police officer to escort the lady away, to take her to the station.
“MLA Limbavali has instructed the police to boot me out into the prison repeatedly. He told me, do you have any respect and honor? You encroach the land and now you come in front of the MLA. He also asked the police to drag me to the police station and made me sit there,” the woman later said.
Watch the video shared by ANI here:
Also read: BJP lawmaker apologises after daughter misbehaves with cops
As the video went viral, netizens demanded strict action against the lawmaker. Earlier, Limbavali's daughter Renuka was caught on camera misbehaving with police and the media when she was found allegedly speeding and driving rashly in Bengaluru.
Limbavali had issued a public apology after police filed a case.
