Karnataka to take merciless action against properties blocking flow of rainwater
A day after many areas here were inundated due to heavy rain and breached lake bunds, the Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to "mercilessly" remove properties blocking rainwater flow.
A day after many areas here were inundated due to heavy rain and breached lake bunds, the Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to "mercilessly" remove properties blocking rainwater flow.
Also read: Bengaluru rains: Social media flooded with severely waterlogged videos
“Our Municipal Corporation officers have identified 10 bottlenecks. In a day or two, the demolition drive will start. We have told the officers to be merciless while implementing the drive without attending to any phone calls," Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters after a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on the flood situation.
He said the Disaster Management Act permits "merciless removal" of blocks causing water stagnation. Chief Minister Bommai said there was waterlogging in many residential layouts because the developers did not build a proper drain. He added that all such blocks would be removed.
Also read: B’luru records highest single-day rain in Aug since 1890: IMD
“Tomorrow (Thursday), I will visit all those places where the problem occurred and give directions,” Bommai said. He said the State government has released ₹1,500 crore for the construction of drains.
Also read: CM Basavaraj Bommai to visit flood affected areas in Bengaluru on Thursday
The Chief Minister said the tender process has been completed and the work would start immediately. There was continuous rain in the past six months and heavy downpour in the last three months.
-
Petrol relatively cheaper in Bengaluru vs other metros. Check rates here
Bengaluru city's fuel prices were maintained at Rs 101.94 per litre for petrol and Rs 87.89 per litre for diesel by oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday, which was relatively cheaper compared to prices in other metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. Bengaluru meanwhile had the lowest diesel price of all metros. The diesel rate in Chennai and Hyderabad were higher at Rs 94.24 and Rs 97.82 per litre.
-
28 girls fall ill after dinner in Ghaziabad school; food poisoning suspected
At least 28 girls from a government school in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar fell ill after suspected case of food poisoning late on Wednesday night. The girls from Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya were hospitalised after consuming the food. The official sources in the district administration said the food samples from the school's kitchen were taken and they are also looking at the possibility of issues related to drinking water too.
-
Karnataka crime news: Assamese drug peddler nabbed in Madikeri
Police in Kodagu district of Karnataka on Wednesday nabbed an Assamese man for selling cannabis illegally near Kandakere in Chettalli village. Kodagu's SP shared details of the case on social media, saying cops have seized drugs worth around Rs 50,000 from the accused. The suspect's identity could not be ascertained, however, the incident occurred within Madikeri Rural police station limits. (This report will be updated with more crime news stories throughout the day)
-
MBBS student found hanging in her room at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital
A 22-year-old final year MBBS student was found hanging in her room at New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday morning, police said and added they have recovered a note in her diary that suggests she was under depression. Deputy police commissioner (south-west Delhi) Manoj C said they were informed about the alleged suicide around at 3:30am.
-
Recruit reportedly executed for trying to flee ULFA-I camps in Myanmar, spying
The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent has reportedly executed a recruit for trying to flee from its camps in Myanmar thrice and spying on the outfit at the Assam Police's behest. In a statement on Wednesday, the outfit said it “sentenced” Rihon Asom, who is from Assam's Goalpara district, to death following a “trial” on Tuesday. Local media reported Asom was executed on Wednesday. He reportedly accepted his “mistake” and sought another chance.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics