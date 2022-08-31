Bengaluru rains: Social media flooded with severely waterlogged videos
Bengaluru's roads are flooded with overflowing lakes and incessant rains, congesting the city further amid ongoing infrastructure problems.
Rain has wreaked havoc on Karnataka's capital Bengaluru, which saw severe waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion, among other problems, due to poor infrastructure. The traffic police from various stations issued warnings of slow down vehicular movement to citizens.
The HAL Airport traffic police station posted a video on Twitter of an inundated road, where traffic cops were seen standing in water with their shoes off and pants rolled up. “Sorry for your inconvenience but there is a huge water logging near echo world, traffic movement is very slow our officers and staff present and working their best to clear the traffic please bare with us TQ,” it wrote.
“Motorists are advised to take left turn at silk board junction if they have to proceed towards Marathalli and KR puram via inner ring road, since outer ring road is water logged,” Madivala traffic police tweeted.
A Twitter user 'Anny Arun' also shared a video of Bengaluru's Bellandur area, where bikers were half underwater, saying, “New branch of wonderla opened in Bellandur.”
Other also joined in, flooding Twitter with videos and pictures of Bengaluru after the rain. “If you were wondering what it must be like to commute to work in Bangalore today, here are some pictures,” Vinay Kumar posted on Twitter, sharing a video in which roads resembled rivers.
Traffic and flooding combined to make the infamous Outer Ring Road (ORR) that much more challenging for commute on Wednesday, with HSR Layout traffic police also issuing warnings on social media.
“Today also Water logging near Eco space of Outer ring road traffic is slow moving, we are clearing the traffic tq,” they wrote.
Meanwhile, Whitefield Rising, a citizen movement on Twitter, criticised the local administration's drainage cleaning drive, saying, “ORR. What kind of drainage cleaning was done? The kind where you scoop it out, and keep it at the side of the road. And which then goes into the drains again. How many crores were 'spent'? Silicon Valley road of Bengaluru. Perhaps good to build waterways along with Metro.”
Monsoon showers have uncovered the shaky infrastructure of the state capital, disrupting daily life by blocking roads along various routes. However, many other regions of the state also reeled under the heavy downpour, with coastal districts taking the biggest beating.
Udupi district saw yet another landslide on Tuesday in the Agumbe ghat section. IAS officer Kurma Rao M, the deputy commissioner of the district, shared a government circular on Twitter, which banned movement of heavy vehicles near the 11th turn of the ghat till all debris is cleared. Connectivity between coastal districts being minimal, landslides in the western ghats bring life to a complete standstill.
