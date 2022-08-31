CM Basavaraj Bommai to visit flood affected areas in Bengaluru on Thursday
He also said officials from both the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state disaster response force (SDRF) had been deployed
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he will be visiting Bengaluru’s Marathahalli - which faces severe flooding - on Thursday. He also said officials from both the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state disaster response force (SDRF) had been deployed and would be involved in relief activities, after heavy rainfall and overflowing lakes led to major waterlogging in parts of the city's Outer Ring Road.
"I planned to visit Marathahalli today but I do not want to disturb officials who are busy with the relief works. I will visit Marathahalli and surrounding areas tomorrow (Thursday) to interact with people," Bommai told reporters.
"Many issues were raised regarding the infrastructure of Bengaluru and we will soon come up with a plan to fix things in the area. Not just rescuing people, we are even focusing on restoring the loss caused by the floods."
Visuals on social media show widespread congestion along the ORR on Tuesday.
Earlier, parts of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway - set to open in October - were flooded and some vehicles were stuck. CM Bommai has already visited areas in the flood-affected Old Mysuru region to inspect the relief works.
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing
Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. This development comes a day before the scheduled hearing on the anticipatory bail application of the minister in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar in an abduction case is scheduled for Thursday. BJP did not hold back in taking a dig at the government.
