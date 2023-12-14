‘Disclose full details of the incident to the public’: Siddaramaiah to Centre on Parliament security breach

Expressing shock at the security breach in Parliament when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday demanded a fair investigation and disclosure of the details of the incident to the public.

"The attack on the Parliament building is shocking and disturbing and I condemn this act of violence," Siddaramaiah said on X.

"It is clear that this is a lapse in the security system. It is the duty of the Union Government, especially the Home Minister, to carry out a fair investigation and disclose the full details of the incident to the public," he added.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, there was a major security breach when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.

In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery and had canisters in their hand, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said.

They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Siddaramaiah said that the incident raised several questions on national security.

"It is worth noting that even during the 2001 attack, there was an NDA government, led by the BJP, in power. This raises several questions about the country's security," He posted on X.

"Reports are emerging that the youths who attacked the Parliament building today were given passes by Pratap Simha, an MP from Mysuru. If these reports are true, then it implies that these youths might have been known to the MP," he added.

Visuals showed an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion. The House was adjourned till 2 pm.

The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue.

Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.