Doctor removed from Air India Express flight at Bengaluru over threats to bring down plane: Report

Authorities in Bengaluru have filed a case against a local medical professional accused of causing a disturbance on an Air India Express flight bound for Surat, Gujarat. The incident, involving 36-year-old Dr Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai of Yelahanka, reportedly occurred on Tuesday afternoon, around 2:45 pm, The Indian Express reported. The plane was bound for Surat, Gujarat, from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. (PTI File)

According to official statements, Dr Mohanbhai allegedly demanded that cabin crew carry her hand baggage, which she had left in the front row, to her designated seat at 20F. When questioned about the inappropriate placement of her bag, she reportedly became agitated.

The situation quickly deteriorated when she is said to have shouted alarming statements, including a threat to bring down the aircraft. The cabin crew promptly informed the pilot, who attempted to de-escalate the matter. However, the passenger allegedly continued to behave disruptively, leading to her removal from the plane before take-off.

The Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) police have since registered a case against Dr Mohanbhai. She faces charges under several sections, including Section 351(4) for criminal intimidation, Section 353(1)(b) for making statements intended to cause public alarm under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 3(1)(a) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, which addresses actions that may jeopardize the safety of an aircraft, the report noted.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

