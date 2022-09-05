Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drug bust in Goa: Two B’luru natives among five held

Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Two Bengaluru residents among five were arrested in Goa for possession of narcotics in separate raids conducted in the wee hours of Sunday, said police

In a joint raid conducted by Anjuna Police and the Anti Narcotics Cell, two Tanzanian women were arrested with 20gm charas, 0.04 gm LSD and 2gm cocaine, all worth 60,000 in the international market, the police said. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Panaji

Two Bengaluru residents among five were arrested in Goa for possession of narcotics in separate raids conducted in the wee hours of Sunday, said police.

The other three include two Tanzanian women and one resident of Gujarat, said police.

In a joint raid conducted by Anjuna Police and the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) two Tanzanian women were arrested with 20gm charas, 0.04 gm LSD and 2gm cocaine, all worth 60,000 in the international market, the police said.

“Catherine Hayuma, 25 and Bianca Shayo, 25 both natives of Tanzania are believed to be part of a racket who supply various drugs to customers in coastal areas of North Goa,” deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi said.

In a separate raid, Bengaluru-based Mithun Gopal, 27, was arrested in a raid conducted at Vagator (Anjuna) after being found in possession of methamphetamine valued at around 10,000.

Another Bengaluru resident Wayne Davis, 34 who organised the party was also arrested, said police.

In a third raid, the Anjuna Police arrested one Udit Daswani, 22, a resident of Maneja, Gujarat with ganja worth 6,000, police said.

